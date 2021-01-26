The romance-drama “Wild Mountain Thyme” will release on digital platforms ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend. The movie will be ready to stream on February 2nd, the same day that the film releases on DVD formats. John Patrick Shanley directed the movie, and wrote the screenplay and the original play called Outside Mullingar. “Wild Mountain Thyme” stars Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Malloy, and Christopher Walken.

You can find the movie right here on Prime Video and iTunes and have it ready for release day.

The description reads, “John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic, Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony Reilly’s (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.”

Bleecker Street struggled to find a wide audience for the movie because of the ongoing health crisis, but “Wild Mountain Thyme” did gross an estimated $93K on its opening domestic weekend before bringing in $237K worldwide. The movie also ran up against harsh reviews, which is common for most movies in this genre. The film had a 28% rating with critics on Rottentomatoes when this article was written, and a 51% audience rating. Still, if you want to see a new romantic-drama over the next few weeks, there aren’t many movies to choose from at the moment.

