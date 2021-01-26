Disney shared an official trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon,” set to release in select theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, 2021. Most studios, other than Disney and Warner Bros. Pictures, have delayed their films into Spring/Fall 2021, so tiny viewers should be happy to stream “Raya and the Last Dragon” and have the option to see something new.

The film features Kelly Marie Tran as Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon named Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis named Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s visionary father named Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend, and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed the movie, working from a script by Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen.

Disney’s description for the movie adds, “Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

