The History Channel set a premiere date for the nonfiction series “Assembly Required,” starring and executive produced by Golden Globe winner Tim Allen and host Richard Karn. The duo are reuniting, 30 years after co-starring in “Home Improvement,” and will be joined by woodworking do-it-yourself YouTube star April Wilkerson, who will act as the series’ own resident expert. The hourly, 10-episode competition series will premiere February 23rd at 10PM ET/PT.

The network’s description reads, “Allen and Karn spotlight the best and brightest makers from across the country, as they compete head-to-head, to create mind-blowing builds– everything from a dual all-season ice melter/leaf blower and all-in-one riding comfort mower to a do-it-yourself jacuzzi and BBQ bicycle — which not only pushes each builder beyond their limits but challenges their inner fixer and inventor to build it bigger, better and more powerful. The series hails from producers Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment.”

“They say a longtime friend is someone who responds with, ‘This is by far your worst idea ever’…Fortunately, this was a great idea working with Richard” said Allen. “I loved those days doing ‘Tool Time.’ We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing building skills. Plus it gives me more time to make fun of his fake beard.”

“Tim has always been jealous of my facial hair…mainly because when he grows his it looks a bit off…but I will say this has been one of his best ideas ever,” said Karn.” “Working alongside him has been the bright spot of this difficult year. We see eye to eye on a lot of things, but if nothing else this show has brought out the differences in our own personal design preferences and when you add in the creativity of our contestants, well let’s just say, it brings me great joy to be a part of this!”

Each week, “Assembly Required” features three incredible makers who compete from their own home shops to create insane builds with their bare hands while both Allen and Karn pop in virtually to deliver colorful commentary and oversee their work across two challenge rounds. Resident expert April Wilkerson serves as Tim and Richard’s go-to source on the ‘how and why’ of each build, breaking down the complexities and giving the audience a bird’s eye view of what our challengers are up against.

“Assembly Required” is produced for The History Channel by Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment. Joining Allen and Karn as executive producers are Brent Montgomery, Ed Simpson, Joe Weinstock, Will Nothacker, Simon Thomas, Vince Cariati and Katherine D. Fox. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef serve as executive producers for The History Channel.

