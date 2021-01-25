Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in a new Netflix original movie together called “The Formula.” Gerard McMurray will write and direct the original movie, and he will produce the film through his recently formed production company, Buppie Productions. Netflix’s short logline reads, “A Formula One racing prodigy is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left.”

Movies: ‘A Quiet Place II’ Release Moved to September 2021

Boyega most recently starred in Steve McQueen’s hit anthology series “Small Axe,” and he best known for his work on the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the movie “Detroit.” Boyega has several upcoming projects in the works, but the ongoing health crisis has made release dates unreliable. The actor is expected to star in Chase Palmer’s “Naked Singularity” with Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, and Ed Skrein, as well as Juel Taylor’s sci-fi mystery “They Cloned Tyrone” with Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx. Other projects include “The Test” with Payman Maadi, “Rebel Ridge” with James Cromwell, Don Johnson, and James Badge Dale, and “Borderland” with Felicity Jones, Jack Reynor, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

De Niro is starring in “Wash Me In The River” alongside Jack Huston, and John Malkovich, as well as Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of “Killers on the Flower Moon” with Leonardo DiCaprio. Fans of De Niro can also keep “Armageddon Time” on their radar, which also features Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett.

Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, and McMurray will also serve as producers on the project, which came together under Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh’s overall deal with Netflix. Jason Michael Berman is serving as executive producer, with Sam Shaw and Buppie Productions’ Ephraim Walker attached as co-producers.

Culture: Miley Cyrus to Headline TikTok Super Bowl LV Tailgate Event

Netflix did not announce a premiere window for “The Formula” in the casting announcement, but more information and a release date will be announced when the movie enters into production.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter