NBC and dick clark productions set an air date for the “2021 Billboard Music Awards.” The event will air live on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The annual music awards and the honorees are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts.

Some viewers may watch the BBMAs to see their favorite artists win awards, but most want to see the performances and surprise collaborations. The “2020 Billboard Music Awards” aired on October 14th from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and included an opening number by three-time host Kelly Clarkson, a performance from Post Malone, a world premiere of “Commander in Chief” by Demi Lovato, and a unique performance by John Legend. Other notable moments from the night included Cher presenting Garth Brooks with the elite Icon Award; rapper and social activist Killer Mike winning the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award, which honors an artist or group that speaks truth to power through their music, celebrity and community; and Post Malone winning a total of nine awards throughout the night.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music. The “2021 Billboard Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions.

Music fans will have to wait a few more months before NBC confirms the host for the evening, but more information will be made available as we get closer to the launch date.

