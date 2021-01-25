The NFL confirmed that Grammy-nominated artist Miley Cyrus would headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on February 7th. The special event will be the on-site pregame hospitality event exclusively for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes the NFL invited to attend this year’s Super Bowl.

The tailgate party marks the first time that the NFL has partnered with TikTok, and fans watching from home in the U.S. and Canada can tune into @NFL on TikTok for access to two hours of live, exclusive pregame content.

Movies: Theaters Continue to Struggle as ‘The Marksman’ Tops the Box Office

The NFL TikTok Tailgate will feature special guests from the NFL, TikTok creators, surprise musical performances, gameday cooking segments, and more. The virtual experience will be streamed in full via @NFL on TikTok starting at 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT, and portions of Cyrus’ performance will be televised in the CBS Super Bowl LV Pregame Show.

Miley Cyrus is still celebrating the success of her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart, marking Miley’s first #1 on this chart and sixth #1 album. The album features collaborations with Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Dua Lipa and gave Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century. Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed cumulatively over 960M times worldwide, according to Miley’s team.

Culture: Pokémon Celebrates 25 Years with Katy Perry and a Year of Engagements

Other notable stars attending the event include a performance of “American the Beautiful” from H.E.R., and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church are singing the National Anthem. The Weeknd is this year’s big headline performer during the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, and we might see a few surprised guests.

Have u heard?👀We’re teaming up with the @nfl and @mileycyrus to invite the world into the #TikTokTailgate at the Super Bowl LV! Join the tailgate on TikTok LIVE starting at 2:30 PM ET on February 7! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/YJ3Lgf12gD — TikTok (@tiktok_us) January 24, 2021

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter