Netflix is working on a new prequel series to “The Witcher.” Jodie Turner-Smith is set to star in the six-part, live-action limited series, going by the title “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” The story dives into the first Witcher and the Conjunction of the Spheres event, and is headed to Netflix.

The video streaming service broke the news on social media, telling fans, “The first cast for The Witcher: Blood Origin has been announced. Jodie Turner-Smith will play Éile, a fierce warrior with the voice of a goddess. The limited series will tell the story of the first Witcher prototype and the Conjunction of the Spheres.”

Jodie Turner-Smith starred in Melina Matsoukas’ hit “Queen & Slim” and starred in the “Nightflyers” TV series. She’s also expected to star in the movie “Borderland” with Felicity Jones and Jack Reynor, and the movie “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, and Cam Gigandet.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find The Witcher collection right here on Amazon.

The logline for Netflix’s “The Witcher” series reads, “Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The original “The Witcher” series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, alongside other main cast members, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri. The cast also includes Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton as Renfri, Eamon Farren plays Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

🐺 WITCHER NEWS ALERT 🐺



The first cast for The Witcher: Blood Origin has been announced. Jodie Turner-Smith will play Éile, a fierce warrior with the voice of a goddess.



The limited series will tell the story of the first Witcher prototype and the Conjunction of the Spheres. pic.twitter.com/wTltgArMW7 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 25, 2021

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter