Peacock is ready to rumble. The streaming platform and WWE announced a new multi-year agreement that gives Peacock exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network in the U.S.

“NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country,” said Rick Cordella, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock. “WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” said Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs.”

Peacock will launch WWE Network on March 18th, beginning the roll-out of more than 17,000 hours of new, original, and library WWE Network programming on-demand and on a 24/7 channel. The WWE Network will include all live pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The upcoming Fastlane event will be the first WWE pay-per-view to stream on Peacock on Sunday, March 21st. Peacock will also stream original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride, and the all-new WWE Icons. In-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown will also stream on Peacock, as well as WWE Network archives, including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event in history.

Peacock will also offer documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE Untold, and WWE 365, and in 2022, will premiere one signature documentary annually.

The companies will share details on managing customer accounts closer to the Peacock launch in March. WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99—a $5.00/month savings—where members will enjoy access to the entire WWE and Peacock catalog, more than 47,000 hours of premium programming. For an ad-free experience, Peacock Premium Plus will be available for $9.99.

