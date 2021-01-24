Horror-thriller fans can keep “Dreamcatcher” on their radar. Samuel Goldwyn slated the movie to release in select theaters, on-demand, and on digital platforms on March 5th. Johnston wrote and directed the film, starring Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, Blaine Kern III, Olivia Sui, Emrhys Cooper, Elizabeth Posey, Nazanin Mandi, Adrienne Wilkinson, and Lou Ferrigno Jr.

The studio’s description reads, “Dylan, known to his fans as DJ Dreamcatcher, is on the brink of global stardom. Everything changes the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet Dylan. After a drug fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem.”

“Having known [producers] Brandon and Krystal Vayda for many years, when they called me with an opportunity to helm a: ‘music-based, ensemble thriller that speaks to multi-generational film fans’ – I was floored,” Johnston said in a statement. “I found myself swallowed in a chorus of ideas: did I want to go full slasher? What genre of music did I want to explore? How could I put my own spin on it? Then, while lost in this creative maelstrom – an epiphany spurred during an evening stroll; an EDM dance song randomly came on – and the pulsing, consistent bass – like a heartbeat – gave me the inspiration I needed to face the blank page.”

“Each character in the film wants something they can’t have, and while some actively pursue, others silently pine – letting their muddled psyche ultimately guide the conflict of the film,” Johnston added. “Yes, there’s a masked killer whodunit element. Yes, there are slasher-adjacent kill scene set pieces. But, when you peel away the layers of these characters, whether they’re on the chopping block or not, you will see Dreamcatcher is much more. Sometimes a satirical, social commentary, sometimes a gripping dramatic love story, oftentimes a frightening thrill ride — the film, like the personality of the ensemble, evolves as the story unfolds.”

