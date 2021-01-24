Theaters were faced with another weekend without a new release. Theater chains were hit with another blow earlier this week when MGM, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and Universal Pictures announced more movie delays, pushing most of the spring schedule to Summer 2021.

“The Marksman” topped the box office for the second week in a row with a $2M weekend across 2,018 locations. The film’s running two-week domestic total now sits at $6M. Robert Lorenz directed the movie, starring Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, and Teresa Ruiz. “Honest Thief,” another Neeson project from Open Road Films, opened last October and went on to make $28.3M worldwide.

Universal Pictures’ “The Croods: A New Age” took second-place overall with a $1.7M weekend at 1,876 locations. The animated-comedy hit theaters nine weeks ago and has made $42M domestically and $137M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

“Monster Hunter” landed in third-place with an $830K weekend across 1,661 locations. The adaptation’s six-week domestic total now sits at $10.2M, and the film has made $18M worldwide. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the movie, which features Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and T.I.

“News of the World,” another release from Universal Pictures, made $760K this weekend from 1,953 locations. Now in its third week in theaters, the drama has made $9.6M domestically. Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which stars Tom Hanks, Steve Boyles, and Helena Zengel.

Focus Features’ “Promising Young Woman” took fifth-place overall with a $400K weekend across 1,333 locations. The film hit the limited box office on Christmas Day and has made almost $4M domestically and $5.3M worldwide. Emerald Fennell wrote and directed “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown.

Warner Bros. Pictures didn’t share numbers for “Wonder Woman 1984,” but the movie is estimated to make another $1.6M at the domestic box office this weekend. That would push the film’s domestic total to $37M and the worldwide wide total currently sits at $142M. Patty Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman 1984,” which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

MGM moved “No Time to Die” to Fall 2021 this week, starting a cascade of delays from other studios. After MGM made the announcement, Sony Pictures announced new dates for Tom Holland’s “Uncharted” adaptation, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella.” Paramount Pictures quickly moved “A Quiet Place II” as well, and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” moved to Netflix, emptying the box office in response to the current uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country.

