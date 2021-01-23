Paramount Pictures joined several other major studios in delaying their big releases this week. The studio announced a new release date for “A Quiet Place II,” moving the film from March 2021 to September 17, 2021.

John Krasinski returned to the franchise to direct the sequel, and Emily Blunt returned to star in the second installment. The suspenseful-thriller was slated to release in March 2020 but was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. The move to September marks the third time that the film’s release date has been changed.

The description for “A Quiet Place II” reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

There were rumors that Paramount Pictures would move the film to Paramount+, formally called CBS All Access, to bolster the streaming service’s content library. Paramount moved “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” to streaming services in 2020, but it seems “A Quiet Place II” will remain in theaters. The decision to keep the film in theaters seems to be strictly financial, as the original 2018 installment made over $340M worldwide for the studio.

Earlier this week, MGM moved “No Time to Die” from April to October, and Sony Pictures bumped “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Jared Leto’s “Morbius” and Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella” back several months. Disney also moved “The King’s Man” from March 2021 to August 2021 to wait out the current pandemic surge.

The upcoming box office schedule is barren but not bare. “Chaos Walking,” with Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, and Mads Mikkelsen, is still holding on to its March 5th release date, and Amy Adam’s “Woman in the Window” moved to Netflix. Disney+ will stream “Raya and the Last Dragon” in March, alongside HBO Max’s hybrid release for “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tom and Jerry,” with Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong, is also releasing on HBO Max and in theaters, scheduled to premiere on February 26th.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

