FOX is bringing back the “America’s Most Wanted” series, and the all-new season starts on March 1st. Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, announced the series this week, and Emmy Award-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas will serve as host.

It’s an interesting week to announce the show, as it just so happens that millions of Americans across the country are tracking down and identifying Capital rioters. All across the country, people are helping the FBI and local officials find suspects and identify people from footage from the D.C. Capital riot attack. Internet sleuths have utilized social media, location data, app usage, pictures, and videos to identify and hunt down suspects. FOX is hoping those same tools can be used to find some of America’s most wanted criminals, and the hunt begins in March.

“America’s Most Wanted empowered viewers to help America successfully capture some of its most dangerous fugitives,” said Wade. “By bringing back this groundbreaking series with new and effective tech-based crime-fighting tools and acclaimed journalist Elizabeth Vargas, we hope to continue John Walsh’s long-standing mission to be a powerful voice for crime victims everywhere.”

“Capturing dangerous fugitives, bringing justice to victims and finding missing children is my lifetime’s work,” said John Walsh. “I am so excited to hear America’s Most Wanted is coming back and I support its return. God bless.”

The show’s description reads, “Each week, Vargas will ask for viewers’ help as she breaks down cases from the show’s new headquarters, consulting with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Office and Secret Service. Returning at a time when social media and technology loom large in the public consciousness, America’s Most Wanted will offer a unique and urgent opportunity for viewers to be armchair detectives by helping law enforcement solve some of the toughest cases.”

The network added, “Deploying a myriad of advanced, modern-day developments in technology over the last several years, the series builds on its original format, in which crimes are reenacted, by utilizing new state-of-the-art crime-fighting technology, such as augmented reality and 3-D life-size avatars that will illustrate what suspects might look like now, pinpoint map-tracking that will take the audience hot-on-the-trail of suspects, and social media that connect viewers to the America’s Most Wanted team at lighting-fast speed.”

According to the network, the original series caught 1,186 criminals, including 17 on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. It also has reunited 43 missing children with their families. The show will air on FOX for linear telecasts, then will be available on Tubi, as well as On-Demand, FOX NOW, and Hulu.

