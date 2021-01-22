The animated series “Invincible” now has a premiere date, and fans can watch a first-look clip from the upcoming season. Prime Video will premiere the series, from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, on March 26th.

The hour-long series will stream exclusively on Prime Video, and Amazon will drop the first three episodes of season one on the premiere date. New episodes will become available each following Friday, with the Season 1 finale scheduled for April 30th. The announcement was made today by Kirkman as part of a livestream conversation, hosted by “Invincible” superfan and comic aficionado Hector Navarro, commemorating the anniversary of Invincible comic #1. During the livestream, fans were treated to an extended clip from the series, featuring Steven Yuen as Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) and J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson (aka Omni-Man).

Movies: Studios Delay ‘Uncharted,’ ‘Ghostbusters’ and Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’

The series description reads, “Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”

“Invincible” will also star Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Max Burkholder, and more.

“Invincible” is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin Allen & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director. “Invincible,” Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter