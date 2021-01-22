AMC renewed “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” for a third season. The network confirmed an order of six, one-hour episodes on Friday morning, and the show is expected to return later this year. The show brings together masters of horror, both storytellers and stars who define the genre, and guests have included Stephen King, Jordan Peele, Megan Fox, and Quentin Tarantino, among many others. The third season will feature episodes entitled “Sinister Psychics,” “Infections,” “Mad Scientists,” “Apocalyptic Horror,” “Sequels That Don’t Suck” and “Holiday Horror,” each of which will take viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society and its biggest fears through key horror subgenres.

Eli Roth said in a statement, “I’m beyond thrilled to continue this incredible deep dive into horror history with all of these legends, rising stars and fans. I’m so thankful to all those who have to come together to celebrate and catalog the genre we love in a show that will play for generations to come. We’ve had the most amazing discussions, and so many older films are being rediscovered through the show and its accompanying podcast. Thank you to AMC, Shudder, my incredible producers, and all the contributors and fans who supported us. We want to make Season 3 our deepest and darkest yet.”

Across six episodes, “Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 2” reached nearly 6M viewers and more than 2M adults 25-54 in Live+3 ratings. On Halloween night, Eli Roth’s History of Horror (Episode 204 – Witches) was the #3 series telecast on cable in standard prime among Adults 18-49 in Live+3 ratings. In addition to King, Peele and Tarantino, the second season featured guest stars Bill Hader, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Edgar Wright, Rachel True, Elijah Wood, Alexandra Billings and Rob Zombie.

“Eli Roth’s History of Horror” is produced by The Content Group and Marwar Junction Productions. Executive producers are Eli Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley.

