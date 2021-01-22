Movie studios have started delaying their winter and spring releases, pushes some films into 2022. MGM recently delayed “No Time to Die,” and Sony Pictures quickly delayed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella,” and Tom Holland’s “Uncharted.” The delays will most likely cause a ripple effect across the Fall and Winter box office schedule, so expect more delays as competing studios consider their next move. The winter box office schedule is almost completely empty at this point, so check streaming services and VOD to find anything new.

MGM was one of the first studios to announce a new release date, pushing “No Time to Die” from April to October. Sony Pictures moved “Cinderella” from February 5th to July 16th, bumping the “Uncharted” adaptation from July 2021 to February 2022. The animated-comedy “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” hopped from April 2nd to June 11th, and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” moved to November 11th. As we reported earlier, the new “No Time to Die” release date puts the film up against Sony Picture’s own “Morbius,” so that movie is expected to change release dates at some point.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” features Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, and “Cinderella” stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden, and Pierce Brosnan. Fans would love to see these movies move to Hulu or Netflix, but that seems unlikely.

Universal Pictures also moved “Nobody,” starring Emmy-winner Bob Odenkirk, from February 2021 to April 2, 2021. Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” moved to February 18, 2022, and that movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Focus Features delayed Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” from April 23rd to October 22nd. The movie features Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

