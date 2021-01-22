MGM pushed back the release date for “No Time to Die,” the long-delayed installment to the James Bond franchise. The studio moved the film’s release date from April 2021 to October 8, 2021. This marks the third time that film’s release date has been pushed back since the start of the health crisis.

The delay isn’t surprising when you consider the movie’s $200M+ price-tag and the surge in COVID-19 cases around the world. The other films currently scheduled to hit theaters around that time include “A Quiet Place II” and “Godzilla vs Kong,” which could also be delayed. “Godzilla vs Kong” has the best shot of sticking with its March 26, 2021 release date because the movie is part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ hybrid release schedule with HBO Max. “A Quiet Place II” could be used to bolster Paramount+, previously called CBS All Access, but that seems unlikely at this time.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed “No Time to Die,” which stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris. The film also features Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

The studio’s official description reads, “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Release dates are constantly shifting because of the ongoing health crisis, but at the time this article was written, “No Time to Die” would release one-week after “DUNE” and the same weekend as Sony Pictures’ “Morbius” with Jared Leto. As tentpoles shift around over the next few months, the smaller releases will jockey for better positions at the box office. Moviegoers will have to check local listings week-to-week to see what movies are available, and Netflix, Disney+, PVOD, and Hulu are still your best options for watching new releases.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

