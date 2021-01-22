Capcom showcased the next title in the Resident Evil franchise, called “Resident Evil Village.” The new game is a follow-up to the 2017 hit “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” which released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The next installment will launch on all three of those platforms, as well as the Xbox Series X/S and the Playstation 5. The game will offer a free digital upgrade to PS5 in North America and feature Xbox One’s Smart Delivery.

The publisher told fans on social media, “Did somebody say demo? (We did. We said demo.) Revealed during #REShowcase, a PlayStation 5 exclusive visual demo, Maiden, will be available for download starting later today!”

Capcom explained the demo on the official blog stating, “Rather than offer a slice of the full game, Maiden will instead function as a sort of short side story that takes place in the same world as Resident Evil Village, but at a different time than the main story. Instead of playing as Ethan Winters, you’ll be playing as a woman known only as the “maiden” as she attempts to find her way out of the castle.”

“Unique from the full game, there’s no combat or even blocking in this demo,” the company added. “Instead, Maiden provides an opportunity to explore a small piece of the detailed world that Resident Evil Village offers.”

Fans of the franchise can pre-order the game starting today. You can check Capcom’s official storefront right here on Amazon to see if it’s available. The game is slated to launch on May 7th, 2021.

During the showcase, Capcom previewed the new installment, teasing fans with all-new gameplay footage. The devs also previewed the combat and inventory systems that will be available within the game. The story follows Ethan Winters, the protagonist from “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” as he searches for his daughter in a gothic castle. There are plenty of characters to meet in the game, each one just as horrific as the last.

The publisher also announced “Re:Verse,” an upcoming multiplayer game that lets players fight as iconic characters from the franchise in battles of 4v4 or 6v6. That title will be free for “Resident Evil Village” players. You can watch the showcase below, and the the trailer that Capcom released.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter