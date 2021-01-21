AMC dropped a trailer for the highly-anticipated return of “The Walking Dead” next month. The series’ extended 10th season will include six new episodes, slated to premiere on February 28th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. All six episodes will debut early on AMC+ on Thursdays, ahead of the episodes’ linear premiere on Sundays, beginning February 25th.

If you need a recap, AMC‘s reads, “Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.”

AMC also teased the upcoming episodes, adding, “In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

New guest stars featured in these episodes include Robert Patrick as “Mays” and Hilarie Burton Morgan as “Lucille,” along with new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari as “Elijah,” among others.

The series is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics. “The Walking Dead” is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Angela Kang, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera, and Denise Huth.

