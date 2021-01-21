The CW is hosting a Super Tuesday event on February 23rd with a 90-minute “Superman & Lois” series premiere, followed by a brand new special called “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope.” Fans of “The Flash” will have to wait an extra week to see that premiere, which the network moved to March 2nd at 8 pm.

The description for “Superman & Lois” reads, “After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero. The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), come face-to-face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

The network added, “Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks) enters their lives.”

The show is based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers of the series with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode.

“Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope” offers a sneak peek and interviews from the cast of the new series and features special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel. “The Flash” was originally scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 23rd, followed by the series premiere of “Superman & Lois,” so set a reminder to catch it on the new night on March 2nd.

