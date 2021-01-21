Sony Pictures’ animated-comedy “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” which was called “Connected” at one point, is skipping theaters and launching on Netflix. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller produced the project, which features the voice talents of Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph. Mike Rianda directed the film, alongside co-director Jeff Rowe.

The official description reads, “When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time.”

The studio added, “Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!”

The movie was slated to release in theaters in September 2020, but the release was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. The studio released a trailer for the movie back in March 2020, and if you missed the promotional video, you can watch the official trailer below for a preview of the cast and story.

The deal with Netflix will allow more children to see “The Mitchells vs the Machines” from the safety of their homes, and parents should be happy to see a new release on the market. Over the last year, Netflix also picked up “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run” to air in international markets, and Sony Picture’s “Wish Dragon.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

