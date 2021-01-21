A24 is hoping to scare up a big box office weekend with the horror-thriller “Saint Maud” in January. The movie is slated to screen in select theaters and drive-ins on January 29th and exclusively on Epix beginning on February 12th. Rose Glass directed the movie, which stars Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lilly Frazer, Lily Knight, Marcus Hutton, Turlough Convery, and Rosie Sansom.

“Saint Maud” opened in select theaters across the United Kingdom, Poland, Norway, and New Zealand back in October 2020, but skipped a domestic debut because of the health crisis. The film brought in an estimated $1.3M internationally.

The studio’s description adds, “Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.”

You should check local listings to see if the film is screening in your area if you want to brave a trip to the theater or drive-in. You can also screen the film on Epix in February if you rather stay in during the ongoing health crisis. A24 released the official trailer for the film a year ago, and if you need a refresher, you can watch that video below for a quick preview of the cast and story.

The studio teased the release on social media adding, “At last, she is risen. #SaintMaud arrives in select theaters & drive-ins January 29 — available to stream on epixhd February 12.” Fans of the genre can also keep Kathryn Newton’s “Freaky;” the supernatural horror-thriller “The Vigil;” the movie “Bloody Hell;” and Charlotte Kirk’s “The Reckoning” on their radar. Those projects are releasing on digital platforms over the next few weeks.

