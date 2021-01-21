Netflix confirmed that “Bridgerton” is returning for a second season. The show is one of the most popular YA dramas on the market, so the renewal isn’t a surprise, but fans should be happy just the same. Netflix made the announcement with a letter in Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, released a quick teaser trailer.

“Bridgerton” is from Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen and follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

The description adds, “Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable, and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

The series also stars Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Ben Miller as Lord Featherington, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, and Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley.

