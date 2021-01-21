Netflix ordered eight thirty-minute episodes of “Heartstopper,” an adaptation of the popular LGBTQ-positive graphic novel series. The new series is based on Alice Oseman’s comics, started in 2016, which became popular on social media sites. The comics follow Charlie and Nick, two friends at an all-boy school in Kent who develop feelings for each other. Oseman is expected to write the series, with Euros Lyn attached to direct. See-Saw’s Patrick Walters, Jamie Laurenson, and Hakan Kousetta will serve as executive producers, alongside Lyn, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman.

Netflix added, “We knew we were being pitched something incredible the first time See-Saw introduced us to the creator and artist/writer behind Heartstopper, Alice Oseman. It was clear right away that Alice not only had created these brilliant and emotionally engaging characters, but the world they populated was relatable yet somehow aspirational. The whole thing is just so poignant and beautifully crafted. To tell a love story between two boys who meet at school involves such vision and creative focus, Alice has absolutely delivered this here.”

Oseman shared the news on social media with her fans, adding, “I’M SO HAPPY AAAAA thank you so much everyone!! I can’t wait to tell you more as we make this thing HAPPEN! I’ve been working on adapting Heartstopper with See-Saw for a couple of years now, and I’ve been working on the scripts for over a year! SO GLAD I CAN FINALLY TALK ABOUT IT.”

“The graphic novels are beautiful and compulsive reads laced with a unique style; sweetness and romance crossing over with contemporary and compelling plotlines,” the announcement added. “Our lead characters, Charlie and Nick, meet at school and become friends before gradually developing a romantic relationship. The emotional tension is brilliantly portrayed and I felt joy and nerves for them both throughout. When we started to develop the project we collectively decided that Alice had such a clear vision that it would make sense for her to adapt and write the episodes herself; this has paid dividends and we are confident that the 8 episodes we have commissioned will live up to the expectations of existing fans while also engaging a new audience. Alice is only 26 years old but her talent as a storyteller is astounding.”

Netflix did not announce a premiere date for the new series at this time, and has not disclosed a cast list for the series.

