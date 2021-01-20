Universal Pictures will release the body-swap horror-comedy “Freaky” on digital platforms next week. The movie, from Blumhouse, follows a teenage girl who switches bodies with a relentless serial killer. “Freaky” will release on digital platforms on January 26th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on February 9th. The cast includes Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, and Alan Ruck.

You can find “Freaky” right here on Prime Video and iTunes.

Christopher Landon wrote and directed the movie, which was produced by Jason Blum. The film is releasing in a “Killer Switch Edition,” which includes exclusive bonus content like deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, and a feature commentary with co-writer and director Christopher Landon.

The movie landed an 83% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Vaughn won a Critics Choice Super Award for Best Actor in a Horror Movie. The film hoped to take advantage of an empty box office schedule during the ongoing health crisis. “Freaky” had a $3.6M domestic opening before going on to make $15M worldwide.

The description reads, “High school senior Millie (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive being the unpopular kid when she becomes The Butcher’s (Vince Vaughn) next target. Their fateful encounter gets twisted and wake up in each other’s bodies. Now looking like a towering psychopath, Millie learns she only has 24 hours to reverse the curse and get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich), and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton), Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.”

