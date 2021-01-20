The lovable Muppets, and all of their famous friends, are ready to take the spotlight on Disney+. The video streaming service announced that Jim Henson’s iconic “The Muppet Show” variety series will premiere on the platform on Friday, February 19th, and in addition to the first three seasons, fans will be able to enjoy seasons 4 and 5, which have never previously been released on home entertainment.

“The Muppet Show” stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more in a groundbreaking twist on the classic variety show, blending original songs, sketch comedy, and guest stars into a prime-time hit for all ages.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

The original series debuted in 1976 and welcomed guests like Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill.

“With all five seasons of ‘The Muppet Show,’ Muppet favorites like ‘Muppet Treasure Island’ celebrating its 25th anniversary next month, and new hits like ‘Muppets Now,’ Disney+ is now the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational streaming service on Earth,” Disney added in a statement. You can sit back and enjoy the original theme song from the show in the video below, to hold you over until the episodes are released next month.

