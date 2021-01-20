Starz announced a premiere date for “The Luminaries,” starring Eve Hewson, Himesh Patel, and Golden Globe Award-nominated actress Eva Green. The series is slated to premiere on the network on February 14th, following the “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham” premiere.

Based on Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, “The Luminaries” tells an epic story of love, murder, and revenge, as men and women traveled across the world to make their fortunes. It is a 19th-century tale of adventure and mystery, set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island in the boom years of the 1860s gold rush. The series also stars Marton Csokas and Ewen Leslie. “The Luminaries” is an acquisition from Fremantle.

The network also released the official trailer for the six-episode limited series from acclaimed novelist and series creator Eleanor Catton. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Catton’s original novel right here on Amazon.

The series’ description reads, “The story follows defiant young adventurer Anna Wetherell, who has sailed from Britain to New Zealand to begin a new life. There she meets the radiant Emery Staines, an encounter that triggers a strange kind of magic that neither can explain. As they fall in love, driven together and apart by fateful coincidence, these star-crossed lovers begin to wonder: do we make our fortunes, or do our fortunes make us?”

Movies: Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby’s ‘The World to Come’ to Release in February

“The Luminaries” is executive produced by Eleanor Catton, Andrew Woodhead, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television, Mona Qureshi for BBC, Christian Vesper for Fremantle, Claudia Bluemhuber for Silver Reel, and Tim White for Southern Lights Film. Claire McCarthy serves as director and executive producer for the series. Fremantle is handling global distribution.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter