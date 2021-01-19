HBO Max’s second special episode of the Emmy-winning drama series “Euphoria” will receive an early premiere on the platform on January 22nd at 9 pm. The episode will be available to stream ahead of the show’s HBO premiere on January 24th at 9:00 pm.

The second special episode, directed by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and titled F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob, follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Levinson. The network stated that both special episodes “were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.”

The first special episode, Trouble Don’t Last Always, debuted on December 6th on HBO and also had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max on December 4th. The episode was the top most-social program on premium cable throughout that weekend, according to Nielsen Social.

The series itself had an amazing year. “Euphoria” received three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

The series is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer alongside executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer.

“Euphoria” is produced in partnership with A24 and is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. HBO Max released an official trailer for the second special episode on social media, and you can watch the video for a first look at the story.

