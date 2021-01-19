TNT confirmed Season 3 order for the hit sci-fi thriller “Snowpiercer.” The announcement was made ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere, slated for January 25ht at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

“Snowpiercer: Season 2” stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

The show has been a runaway hit for the network, with Season 1 debuting as the top new cable entertainment program in May with 3.3M total viewers across TNT and TBS. The series remained as the top new cable drama series of 2020. “Snowpiercer” marked TNT’s largest premiere since “The Alienist” in 2018, and the show has reached 32M viewers to date across TNT’s linear and digital platforms. You can stream the first season of the series on HBO Max if you need to catch up before the Season 2 premiere.

The network’s Season 1 recap reads, “At the end of “Snowpiercer” season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity. ”

“Snowpiercer” is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

