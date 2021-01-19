Willy Wonka is slated to return to theaters in March 2023. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the next installment in the ongoing franchise, called “Wonka,” on March 17, 2023. Unlike the other adaptations, “Wonka” is a prequel to the Roald Dahl classic, following the eccentric man before his days of selling chocolate bars from factories.

Paul King, who directed the award-winning film “Paddington,” is attached to direct “Wonka” for the studio. David Heyman is producing the project, but the studio has not announced any casting details at this time. The studio will confirm the extended cast a the project moves into production.

There have already been two major film adaptations of the novel. The 1971 movie titled “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” is the most popular, and featured Gene Wilder as Wonka alongside Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, and Roy Kinnear. In 2005, Johnny Depp played Wonka in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” alongside Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, and Helena Bonham Carter. The original made $520K at the box office, but Depp’s version had a $56M domestic opening before grossing almost $475M worldwide.

Warner Bros. Pictures recently bumped up the release date for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” moving the date up two months from May 21, 2021 to March 26, 2021. The film is the next installment in the studio’s rebooted monsterverse, which includes the 2014 hit “Godzilla,” the 2017 movie “Kong: Skull Island,” and the 2019 release of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

The studio’s other 2023 releases include Anya Taylor-Joy’s “Furiosa,” a prequel to the studio’s hit “Mad Max Fury Road,” and a remake of “The Color Purple.” George Miller is returning to the franchise to direct, co-write, and produce “Furiosa,” slated for June 23, 2023, and “The Color Purple” is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2023.

