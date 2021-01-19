Peacock’s “Saved By The Bell” reboot is returning for a second season. The video streaming service announced on Tuesday that the show has been renewed for a 10 episodes second season. The platform stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the second season, but more information will be released when production starts later this year.

“I’m thrilled that Saved By The Bell has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” said writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

The first season addressed many important topics such as race, inclusion, class and education. In the season finale, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) stages a walkout in order to keep the Douglas High students at Bayside.

The show’s official description reads, “In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.”​

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. “Saved By The Bell” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

You can also slip into 90s nostalgia with the theme song, both the original and the new version from Lil Yachty, to boost your spirits.

