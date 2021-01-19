The action crime-drama “Sky Rojo” will premiere on March 19th. The video streaming service confirmed the premiere date with a trailer on Tuesday morning, showcasing the latest project from Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. The cast includes Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito, Yany Prado, Asier Etxeandia, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, and Enric Auquer, and the first season will premiere with eight 25-minute episodes and offer a mix of genres.

The official description reads, “The stars of Sky Rojo, Coral, Wendy, and Gina go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Romeo, their pimp from Las Novias Club, and his henchmen, Moisés and Christian. Together, the women embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they must face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it were their last, while strengthening their friendship and discovering the most important thing: that together they are stronger and have more options to recover their lives.”

“We wanted Sky Rojo to have the same frenetic action as always, but to use that 25-minute runtime to underline the dynamic nature of the plot: the getaway, the race for survival. The third act of a movie or an episode is where all the energy converges to produce the most vibrant explosion of all the conflicts that are being narrated. What we set out to do was to make a constant third act, to funnel our entire story through that frenzied energy”, said Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato in a joint statement.

Movies: Aubrey Plaza Joins Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s Next Movie

Filmed on location in Madrid and Tenerife, Sky Rojo has two confirmed eight-episode seasons. Vancouver Media produced the series for Netflix. Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato are the creators and executive producers of “Sky Rojo” alongside Jesús Colmenar, with support from co-executive producers David Barrocal, Migue Amoedo and David Victori.

The new original series is directed by Jesús Colmenar, Óscar Pedraza, David Victori, Albert Pintó, Javier Quintas and Eduardo Chapero-Jackson. The scriptwriting team is made up of Álex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato, David Barrocal, David Oliva, Javier Gómez Santander, Juan Salvador López and Mercedes Rodrigo. Migue Amoedo has taken the lead as cinematographer alongside David Azcano and David Acereto, while Juan López Olivar and Cristina López Ferraz are heading up production management.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter