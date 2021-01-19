The Korean sci-fi drama “Space Sweepers” is gearing up for worldwide launch on Netflix in February. The highly-anticipated movie, from director Jo Sung-hee, stars Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Sun-kyu, and Yoo Hai-jin. “Space Sweepers” is launching worldwide, and will be available to stream on Netflix on February 5th. Bidangil Pictures produced the project, which depicts the crew of a cosmic waste management spacecraft who discover a humanlike robot, named Dorothy.

The story is filled with space pirates, danger, and junkers. The official description reads, “Set in 2092, spaceship Victory is one of the many that live off salvaging space debris. Crewed with a genius space pilot Tae-ho (Song Joong-ki), a mysterious ex-space pirate Captain Jang (Kim Tae-ri), an spaceship engineer Tiger Park (Jin Sun-kyu), and a reprogrammed military robot Bubs (Yoo Hai-jin), Spaceship Victory surpasses all other space sweepers. After successfully snatching a crashed space shuttle in the latest debris chase, Victory’s crew find a 7-year-old girl inside. They realize that she’s the humanlike robot wanted by UTS Space Guards, and decide to demand ransom in exchange.”

The video’s description on YouTube adds, “It’s a Big Universe, Full of Valuable Trash! Song Joong-ki | Kim Tae-ri | Jin Sun-kyu | Yoo Hai-jin. These Misfits Just Might Save The World!” Netflix released the first official trailer for “Space Sweepers” on social media on Tuesday morning, showing off more of the special effects and offering a better preview of the cast and story.

Netflix has 70 movies launching on the platform this year, with at least one new movie to stream every week. “Space Sweepers” is one of the highlights of February, and should be a welcomed installment for fans of the genre.

