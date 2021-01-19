Netflix shared an official trailer for “Fate: The Winx Saga,” an adaptation of the popular Italian animated franchise Winx Club from Iginio Straffi. The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school. A mix of teen-drama and magic, the new series is launching on Netflix later this week.

The Winx Club was created and produced in Italy in 2004, and after its launch, it became one of the world’s most successful animated series and one of the first Italian series to be sold in the US. In 2016, Netflix globally and exclusively released two seasons of “World of Winx,” a spinoff from the successful Winx Club.

Movies: Aubrey Plaza Joins Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s Next Movie

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Alfea College is more than just magic. Get ready for friendship, love, rivalries, monsters, and a new journey into the Otherworld – coming January 22.”

Netflix first announced the series back in March 2018. In the announcement, Straffi said, “We are very pleased that our successful collaboration with Netflix continues with ever more ambitious projects. Netflix’s young adult series have touched a chord with audiences around the world, and we are looking forward to seeing the Winx fairies in this new exciting live-action adaptation.”

Movies: Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Delayed to October 2021

Erik Barmack, VP of International Originals at Netflix, added, “Winx is a global phenomenon, and through this exciting series, we are thrilled to reinforce our relationship with Rainbow and to develop the next chapter of Winx. The famous fairies will grow up with their audience and will explore complex themes as real-life teenage super heroines in a live-action show”.

Netflix released the official trailer on social media on Tuesday morning. You can watch the promotional video below for a quick preview of the cast and story before the big premiere.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter