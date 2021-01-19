The Critics Choice Association announced the series nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, with “Ozark” and “The Crown” leading the pack in nominations. This year’s winners will be announced on The CW on March 7, 2021, and Taye Diggs is returning to host for the third time.

The 2021 event will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the best in movies and televised/streaming content. Film nominees will be revealed on February 8th, and the format of this year’s event will be announced at a later date, as health and safety guidelines are taken into consideration.

Netflix’s “Ozark” and “The Crown” are each up for six awards, including Best Drama Series. “Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will compete for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series respectively, while Tom Pelphrey, Julia Garner, and Janet McTeer are all nominated for their supporting roles. Josh O’Connor is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for “The Crown,” while Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin compete in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category. Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson received recognition for their supporting roles.

The other favorites in TV include HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” FX’s “Mrs. America,” Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek,” and FX’s “What We Do In The Shadows,” each earning five nominations. AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and HBO’s “The Plot Against America” are both up for four awards this year. Netflix earned the most nominations overall, with a total of 26, followed closely by HBO/HBO Max with 24.

“We are so thrilled to be celebrating the incredible work that was released during this extended season,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “In a year when the need for entertainment was undeniable, the industry rallied to deliver beautiful series that delighted us, educated us, challenged us, and most importantly, brought us all together.”

