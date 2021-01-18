Production has started on the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders,” which won’t be returning for a seventh season. The show premiered overseas in 2013 and grew in popularity once it became available worldwide on Netflix.

“Peaky is back and with a bang”, says creator and writer Steven Knight. “After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach (executive producer) confirmed the announcement telling fans, “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

“We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen,” added Tommy Bulfin. “Steve’s scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans.”

Anthony Byrne is returning to direct the final chapter, with Nick Goding producing. Executive producers include Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne, and Cillian Murphy. Tommy Bulfin is executive producer for the BBC, and Lucy Bedford is executive producer for Tiger Aspect. “Peaky Blinders,” from Caryn Mandabach Productions, is co-produced with Tiger Aspect Productions and distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

The cast includes Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Stark, Aidan Gillen as Aberama Gold, Jack Rowan as Bonnie Gold, Charlie Murphy as Jessie Eden, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Col Ben Younger, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Ian Peck as Curly, and poet/musician Benjamin Zephaniah as Jeremiah Jesus.

