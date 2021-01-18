Marvel’s “Moon Knight” series is making headlines again, reportedly adding Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke to the cast. Several outlets have confirmed Hawke’s casting in the series, but Disney hasn’t made an official announcement at this time. If early reports are correct, Hawke will play the villain in the series. Oscar Isaac is expected to star in the live-action adaptation, which follows mercenary Marc Spector after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, and fights crime.

Jeremy Slater serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the show, with Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead directing. THR was the first outlet to report on Hawke’s involvement in the series, which is headed to Disney+ alongside the other Marvel live-action shows.

The MCU on Disney+ began with “WandaVision” earlier this month. The live-action series will continue with “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis, “Loki,” and the animated series “What If…?.”

In the more immediate future, Disney plans to launch “Ms. Marvel,” starring Iman Vellani, and “Hawkeye” with Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. Disney also confirmed that Tatiana Maslany would star in “She-Hulk” with Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth, and the studio is working on a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” as well as “I Am Groot” shorts.

Future Marvel projects on Disney+ include “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson, and “Ironheart” with Dominique Thorne as the genius inventor. Don Cheadle will once again play War Machine in “Armor Wars.”

Marvel fans missed out on MCU content in theaters in 2020 but have “Black Widow” to watch in May 2021. The future film slate also includes “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “The Eternals,” “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Black Panther 2,” “Blade,” “Captain Marvel 2,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The most recent MCU additions include “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and a new “Fantastic Four” movie.

