Lifetime’s next V.C. Andrews installment will be ready to stream in March. The four-movie V.C. event airs consecutively over two weekends, starting at 8 pm ET/PT on March 20th and March 21st and then again at 8 pm ET/PT on March 27th and March 28th. The movie series follows Ruby Landry, who, after being raised by her loving grandmother in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans.

The V.C Andrews’ Landry Family book series, which includes Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters, and Hidden Jewel, is the second highest-selling series from the author. Last summer, the network aired V.C. Andrews’ Casteel Family movie series, which ranked as cable’s #2 new drama series among W25-54 for 20191. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novels right here on Amazon.

The network added several names to the cast list ahead of the premiere, including Daytime Emmy award winner Kristian Alfonso; Golden Globe nominee Marilu Henner; Richard Harmon; Jennifer Laporte; and Evan Roderick. The cast for the four-movie event also includes Tess Atkins, Todd Thompson, Serge Houde, Liza Huget, Mason Temple, Ducan Ollerenshaw, Paula Giroday, Giordana Venturi, Marc-Anthony Massiah, Veena Sood, Bob Frazer, Eric Vincent, Sage Linder, Glynis Davies, Bronwen Smith, Darien Martin, Meaghan Claire Hewitt McDonald, Beverly Gay Breuer, Chad Willett, Christian Michael Cooper, Dean Petriw, Ellen MacNevin, Indie Bajic, Mila Jones, Peter Anderson, and Caroline Yonge.

You can find the official descriptions for the movies below, as detailed by Lifetime.

Ruby

Ruby centers on Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), born in the Louisiana bayou and watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine (Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate (Duke), but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s mind. As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul’s parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away. Forced to flee to New Orleans from the bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father (Bellows), one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love.”

Pearls in the Mist

Based on the second book, Pearl in the Mist finds Ruby still struggling to find true happiness, after a year of living at her father’s lavish mansion. When Ruby and her twin Giselle (Karina Banno) are sent away to an exclusive all-girls boarding school, Ruby is hopeful for a new start with her sister. But when Ruby is once again shamed for her backwater upbringing, and her cruel Headmistress, Mrs. Ironwood (Henner), along with her stepmother Daphne (Bell) and Giselle continue to plot against her, Ruby must endure torturous punishments and public humiliation. Ruby holds out hope and continues to dream of a better future until tragedy leaves her alone in a world of deceits.

All That Glitters

All That Glitters picks up as Ruby is driven from the Dumas mansion and returns to her beloved childhood home in the bayou where she’s intent on creating a new life for her baby girl, Pearl. Ruby’s high school sweetheart, Paul, once again is there to support her, and when he moves her into his impressive home, she has new hope for the future. However, Ruby can’t escape the judging eyes of Paul’s mother Gladys (Alfonso) who knows Ruby and Paul’s dark secret and Giselle continues to torment Ruby when she reveals news about Beau (Wood), Pearl’s real father and Ruby’s true love. Ruby longs for another life. The web of deceit continues when Giselle falls into a coma and Ruby finds herself lured into a twisted plan to be with Beau.

Hidden Jewel

Hidden Jewel finds Ruby trying to find a new life for her children and desperate to protect her beloved daughter from the dark secrets she harbors. Raised amidst the privileges in New Orleans, Pearl (Laporte) aspires to become a doctor, but when an unfortunate accident occurs to one of her twin brothers, Pearl’s dreams are threatened and Ruby runs, once again back to the bayou. And when one of Pearl’s younger brothers becomes deathly ill, she must journey to the backwaters to find her mother and uncover the mysterious secrets of her past.

V.C. Andrews’ Landry Family Series is produced by Champlain Media and distributed by Reel One Entertainment. Executive producers are Tom Berry, Dan Angel, Jane Startz, Breanne Hartley, Jane Charles, and Ric Nish and Matthew Chipera serve as producers.

Screenwriters include Richard Blaney, Gregory Small, Scarlett Lacey, Andy Cochran and Brian C. Rost who co-wrote the outline for Hidden Jewel. Gail Harvey directs Ruby, David Bercovici-Artieda directs Pearl in the Mist and Michael Robison directs All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel.

