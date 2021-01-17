Horror-thriller fans will be able to stream “The Vigil” next month. The movie will release in select theaters, on-demand, and on digital platforms on February 26th, and stars Dave Davis, Malky Goldman, Menashe Lustig, and Lynn Cohen.

The synopsis adds, “Steeped in ancient Jewish lore and demonology, The Vigil is supernatural horror film set over the course of a single evening in Brooklyn’s Hasidic Borough Park neighborhood. Low on funds and having recently left his insular religious community, Yakov (Dave Davis) reluctantly accepts an offer from his former rabbi and confidante (Menashe Lustig) to take on the responsibility of an overnight “shomer,” fulfilling the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased community member. Shortly after arriving at the recently departed’s dilapidated house to sit the vigil, Yakov begins to realize that something is very, very wrong.”

“When I sat down to write the very first draft of The Vigil, I knew I wanted to tell a personal story that felt universal,” said writer and director Keith Thomas in a statement. “The movie would be very contained, and the stakes would, at first glance, seem small – one man, one ritual, and one struggle with a threatening force. But the stories I gravitate towards, the stories I like to tell, are rooted in tangible human experience. One person’s struggle can take on a mythic quality that resonates far more than stories about countries or even worlds at war.”

The director added, “All of us have suffered ‘dark nights of the soul’ (likely several times over during the upheaval of the past year) and most of us emerge from those lean and often frightening hours changed – generally for the better but sometimes for the worse.”

