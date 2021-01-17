Wonder Woman’s lackluster reign at the top of the box office ended this weekend, with Liam Neeson breaking the superhero’s streak as the number-one movie.

“The Marksman” topped the domestic box office chart with a $3M weekend across 1,975 locations. Robert Lorenz directed the movie, starring Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, and Teresa Ruiz. “Honest Thief,” another Neeson project from Open Road Films, opened last October and went on to make $28.3M worldwide.

Universal Pictures’ “The Croods: A New Age” took second-place overall with a $2M weekend across 1,855 locations. The film’s running totals now sit at $39.2M domestically and $130M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

“Wonder Woman 1984” dropped to third-place this weekend, bringing in $1.9M at 2,201 locations. After four weeks in theaters, the superhero sequel has made $34.6M domestically and $135.2M worldwide. Patty Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman 1984,” which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

“News of the World,” another release from Universal Pictures, made $1M across 1,953 locations. The movie’s four-week domestic total now sits at $8.4M. Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which stars Tom Hanks, Steve Boyles, and Helena Zengel.

“Monster Hunter” wrapped up the Top Five this weekend with $920K across 1,694 locations. The video game adaptation has made $9M domestically and $16M worldwide. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the movie, which features Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and T.I.

Not making the Top Five but worth mentioning is the horror-thriller “Bloody Hell,” which made an estimated $11.4K across 21 locations. The movie is also available on-demand, and will release on DVD and Blu-Ray formats on January 19, 2021. Alister Grierson directed the movie, starring Ben O’Toole, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, Meg Fraser, and Ashlee Lollback.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

