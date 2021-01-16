Disney cast former “Andi Mack” star, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, as the lead in the “Doogie Howser” reboot going by the name “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” The series does not have a release date at this time, but more information is expected to be released when the show enters into production.

Disney announced the casting on social media, telling fans, “Genius. Doctor. Teenager. Peyton Elizabeth Lee has been cast in the leading role as Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., an all-new #DisneyPlus Original Series.”

The show’s description reads, “Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian ‘Local Boy’ father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.”

Kourtney Kang is set to write and executive produce the project for 20th Television. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar will also executive produce, with Dayna and Jesse Bochco serving as producers on the half-hour comedy series. Elizabeth Lee fans will have to wait a few more weeks before seeing a trailer for the series, but should be happy to see the star return to another Disney project.

Elizabeth Lee has a strong history with Disney, starring in “Andi Mack,” ” Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” and voicing Rani in “The Lion Guard” animated series.

The original “Doogie Howser, M.D” ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1993, and starred Neil Patrick Harris as the now-iconic doctor. The hit series catapulted Harris into television stardom and made the term “Doogie Howser” synonymous with kid geniuses.

