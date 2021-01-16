Warner Bros. Pictures shifted the release date for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” moving the date up two months from May 21, 2021 to March 26, 2021. The film is the next installment in the studio’s rebooted monsterverse, which includes the 2014 hit “Godzilla,” the 2017 movie “Kong: Skull Island,” and the 2019 release of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Adam Wingard directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian

Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. The movie was initially slated to release in June 2020, but the release was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. Terry Rossio wrote the script, with Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, and Brian Rogers serving as producers, and Kenji Okuhira, Yoshimitsu Banno, Jon Jashni, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy, and Tamara Kent are co-producers on the project.

TV: ‘House of Dragon’ adds Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy

The movie’s official description reads, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Gareth Edwards directed the rebooted 2014 “Godzilla” movie, which featured Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Bryan Cranston, and Juliette Binoche. The film had a $93M opening before grossing almost $525M worldwide. Jordan Vogt-Roberts took over directing duties for “Kong: Skull Island,” starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, John Goodman, and Tian Jing. That movie had a $61M domestic opening and made over $566M worldwide for the studio. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” directed by Michael Dougherty, made $47M on its opening weekend and grossed $386M globally. That installment featured Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang, Bradley Whitford, and Sally Hawkins.

Movies: Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Mad Max’ Prequel and ‘The Color Purple’ Move to 2023

“Godzilla vs.Kong” is part of Warner Bros. Pictures hybrid release schedule. The movie will release in select theaters where it can, but will also release day-and-date on HBO Max and stream for a month.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter