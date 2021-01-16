Netflix’s “Selena: The Series” was an instant hit when the show premiered back in December. The platform confirmed that the show is returning with all-new episodes on May 14, 2021, and Netflix shared a few details on the show’s viewership throughout the first season.

The streamer stated that 25M households watched the series in its first four weeks, and that the show landed in the Top 10 list in 23 countries – including the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru. The show spent 26 consecutive days on the Top 10 list in Mexico, and half of the fans came from the U.S., where it spent its first week in the #1 spot on the Top 10 list.

The show gave Selena’s music a bump on other platforms, including Spotify, where the artist’s music-streams jumped 260% during the launch of “Selena: The Series.” Netflix also stated that Selena’s listeners increased 90% during the same period, reaching 5M monthly listeners.

Ahead of the show’s premiere in December, fans broke the Guinness World Record for the largest number of videos of people lip-syncing to the same song (“Como La Flor,” by Selena y los Dinos) uploaded to TikTok in one hour, as part of the #TodosComoLaFlor challenge. On Google, global search interest for Selena increased 1600% around the series’ launch. In 2020, Selena was the third-most Googled woman in Latin or Spanish music worldwide.

“In addition to Selena soon receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award this year, we’re excited to continue her journey through the Tejano music world on screen,” Netflix added in a statement. “Learning how to handle her newfound success, fans will get to see how Selena balances family, love, and a burgeoning career. Part 2 of Selena: The Series chronicles the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time.”

