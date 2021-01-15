Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema shared first look images from the new “Mortal Kombat” adaptation, slated to release on April 16th. The movie is inspired by the long-lived video game franchise, which recently released “Mortal Kombat 11,” the franchise’s most successful game launch in its history.

The cast includes Lewis Tan as Cole Young; Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson as Kano; Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Ludi Lin as Liu Kang; with Chin Han as Shang Tsung; Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero; and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion. Also featured are Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; Matilda Kimber as Emily Young; and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

Movies: Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Mad Max’ Prequel and ‘The Color Purple’ Move to 2023

Simon McQuoid marks his feature directorial debut with the project, which was produced by horror icon James Wan, Todd Garner, and McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh.

The description reads, “In ‘Mortal Kombat,’ MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?”

Games: ‘New Pokémon Snap’ Trailer Confirms April Release Date

McQuoid directed the movie working from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, from a story by Oren Uziel and Russo. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Jeremy Stein, and Larry Kasanoff served as executive producers.

The film is set for release nationwide on April 16, 2021 in theaters and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The first “Mortal Kombat” movie launched into theaters at the top of the box office, bringing in over $23M on its opening weekend before grossing over $122M worldwide. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the sequel in 1997, and that film also won its opening weekend with a $16.7M debut before grossing over $51M globally.

Prepare for Mortal Kombat. Take a look at the first look images for #MortalKombatMovie — In theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax on April 16. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XalMeiwy5t — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) January 15, 2021

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter