CBS All Access announced several new and returning guest stars that will appear in “No Activity: Season 4.” As we reported late last year, the new season will feature all of the fan-favorite characters in animated form.

The guest stars included in the new season includes Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb, and Samara Weaving.

The network also confirmed that co-developer Patrick Brammall will reprise his starring role as Special Agent Nick Cullen and will be joined by returning guest stars Joe Keery, Tim Meadows, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Bob Odenkirk, and Amy Sedaris.

The season description reads, “This season will find Special Agent Nick Cullen (Brammall) finally realizing his dream of joining the FBI, only to quickly discover being an FBI “special agent” isn’t what he expected it to be. When he’s assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult, and when a large scale operation takes aim at the cult, it’s unclear which side will break first. Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Tolbeck’s (Meadows), who is also adjusting to life with a new partner of his own.”

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle, and Gary Sanchez Productions, with animation production services provided by Flight School, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Brammall and Trent O’Donnell, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty, and Jason Burrows. Nina Pedrad, Steve Toltz, and Becca Kinskey serve as co-executive producers. As in previous seasons, O’Donnell will also direct.

