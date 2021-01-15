The new “Matilda” adaptation has found its star, and the supporting cast is slowly coming together. The platform confirmed that Alisha Weir will star as the title character in the project and that BAFTA and Academy Award Winner Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch have joined the cast as Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey, respectively.

Matthew Warchus, the director of the new adaptation, said in a statement, “Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, Matilda, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars. I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world.”

The film is being produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company, with Netflix distributing worldwide except in the UK where TriStar Pictures will distribute theatrically in the UK.

Dennis Kelly is attached as the screenwriter, and the story is adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Tim Minchin created original music and lyrics for the project.

The official logline reads, “An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.”

Danny DeVito directed an adaptation in 1996. Devito also starred in the film as Mr. Wormwood, alongside Rhea Perlman as Mrs. Wormwood, Mara Wilson as Matilda, and Embeth Davidtz as Miss Honey. The movie struggled in theaters, bringing in $8M on its opening weekend before grossing $33M domestically, but later became a cult classic with tiny viewers.

Netflix did not set a release date for the new “Matilda” adaptation at this time but more information will be announced when the movie enters into production.

