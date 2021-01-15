Bleecker Street released the first trailer for “The World to Come,” scheduled to release in theaters on February 12th, followed by a digital release on March 2nd. Mona Fastvold directed the drama, working from a screenplay by Jim Shepard and Ron Hansen. The film features an all-star cast, including Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott, and Casey Affleck.

The film was part of Sundance Film Festival’s Spotlight Program, and the description reads, “In this powerful 19th century romance set in the American Northeast, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other. A grieving Abigail tends to her withdrawn husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) as free-spirit Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney (Christopher Abbott), when together their intimacy begins to fill a void in each other’s lives they never knew existed. Directed by Mona Fastvold and scripted by Jim Shepard and Ron Hansen, The World to Come explores how isolation is overcome by the intensity of human connection.”

The studio released the official trailer for the movie on Thursday evening. If you missed the promotional trailer you could watch the video below for a quick preview of the cast and crew.

Fans of Vanessa Kirby should watch “Pieces of a Woman” on Netflix. Kornél Mundruczó directed that movie, working from a screenplay by Kata Wéber, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film is a favorite going into award season and holds a 75% rating on RottenTomatoes at the time this article was written. Kirby is also expected to reprise her role as White Widow for “Mission Impossible 7” and “Mission Impossible 8,” which are concurrently filming right now but don’t have firm release dates.

