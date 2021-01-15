Horror-thriller fans can set a reminder to watch “Bloody Hell” on January 14th. The studio is opting for a hybrid release schedule, releasing the film in select theaters, drive-ins, and on-demand platforms on January 14th. The movie will also release on DVD and Blu-Ray formats on January 19, 2021. Alister Grierson directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Robert Benjamin. The cast includes Ben O’Toole, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, Meg Fraser, and Ashlee Lollback.

You can order “Bloody Hell” right here on Prime Video, or on iTunes.

The official description reads, “A man with a mysterious past flees the country to escape his own personal hell… only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse. In an effort to survive this new horror, he turns to his personified conscience.”

Movies: ‘The Night’ Sets Theatrical and Digital Release Dates

Horror-thrillers are a hot item on the release market. The genre’s relatively low budgets make the films a perfect choice for streaming services and on-demand platforms while the domestic box office remains closed. Fans of the genre have plenty of options to stream over the next few weeks, which should get them through the drought until theaters start opening up again across the country.

The Horror Collective is behind “Bloody Hell,” as well as the thriller “Slaxx.” That film is releasing on March 18th and is part of Shudder’s impressive 11 films over 11 weeks slate, which was announced on Thursday evening. Subscribers have 11 films to look forward to on the schedule, which begins on January 14th and ends on March 25th. The final movie in the collection is “Violation,” which was an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Movies: Shudder to Release 11 Films Over 11 Weeks

If you missed the trailer for “Bloody Hell” on social media, you can watch the promotional trailer below for a quick preview.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.