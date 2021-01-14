HBO Max confirmed an eight-episode first season order for all-new Max Original called, “Julia,” based on the life of world-renowned chef Julia Child.

“Julia” comes from Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment and stars Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce. Charles McDougall is attached to direct, with Daniel Goldfarb writing. HBO Max stated that the show is scheduled to continue production late spring in Boston, where the pilot was filmed. The series also features Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini, and Jefferson Mays.

Related: New ‘Sex and the City’ Chapter Heads to HBO Max

The official description reads, “Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the now popular genre of cooking shows. Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.”

“We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever. This show’s look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Our incredible cast and formidable creative team are a recipe for success, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

“We’re delighted to expand our relationship with HBO Max by teaming with our production partners at 3 Arts on JULIA, the complex and compelling story of the celebrated chef, author and TV personality who almost single-handedly invented the world of food television,” said Jocelyn Sabo, Lionsgate Television Group Senior Vice President.“Combining an extraordinary creative team, powerhouse cast and timely subject matter, the series has all the ingredients to resonate with HBO Max audiences for years to come.”

Related: HBO Max to Stream Award-Winning Dramedy ‘Vida Perfecta’

“Julia” is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser will serve as showrunner as well as executive produce along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Erwin Stoff. Charles McDougall, Daniel Goldfarb and 3 Arts’ Kimberly Carver will also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter