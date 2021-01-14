Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo’s “Cherry” will release in select theaters before debuting on AppleTV+ in March. Anthony and Joe Russo directed the coming-of-age story, which releases in select theaters on February 26th and AppleTV+ on March 12th.

The description reads, “Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances.”

The film is inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name and stars Tom Holland in the title role. Holland’s character is described as “an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love.” Ciara Bravo plays the role of Emily in the film.

Related: ‘Servant’ Renewed for a Third Season Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

The studio added, “When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

Apple released the first look trailer on social media on Thursday afternoon, you can watch the promotional trailer below for a quick look at the story and cast. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “In an epic odyssey of romance, war, drug addiction, and crime, a young man (Tom Holland) struggles to find his place in the world. Directed by the Russo Brothers. In theaters on February 26 and exclusively on Apple TV+ March 12”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter