Netflix shared another look at the “Firefly Lane” series, an adaptation of the New York Times Bestselling book by Kristin Hannah. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in the series, with Maggie Friedman serving as showrunner and executive producer. The new series is currently slated to premiere on the platform on February 3rd, exclusively on Netflix.

The show’s official description reads, “Kate and Tully meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout thirty years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart, the two women go their separate ways and it’s unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.”

Stephanie Germain, Lee Rose, and Katherine Heigl also serve as executive producers on the project. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon. Kristin Hannah is an award-winning, bestselling author and has over 20 novels published in 43 languages.

Hannah’s bestselling novel “The Nightingale” is being adapted for the big screen. Mélanie Laurent is directing the story, which follows two sisters living in France who are separated at the onset of World War II. Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are attached to the project to play the two sisters.

The series debuts one-week ahead of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: Always and Forever,” the last installment in the platform’s popular franchise. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo star in the movie, alongside Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett. That adaptation is based on the novel by Jenny Han, with Matt Kaplan producing. The movie will be ready to stream over Valentine’s Day weekend, releasing on Netflix on February 12, 2021.

